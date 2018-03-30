In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 30, 2018:

- All may not be initially what it seems and that's somewhat unsettling in Failure's brand new video for "Dark Speed." The clip, starring Blade Runner 2049 actor David Dastmalchian, centers on a man seemingly out of sorts in his home until he gets ready in his "attire" for the day. Watch the video, directed by the band's Ken Andrews, right here and look for the song on the group's In the Future EP, which dropped today (March 30).

- Light the Torch's Revival album hits stores today (March 30) and to celebrate the occasion, the band has issued a new lyric video for the powerful new song "The Safety of Disbelief." Watch and listen here.

- With the release date for Anthrax's live DVD, Kings Among Scotland, nearing, the band has issued their first official trailer for the set. Watch here and look for the set arriving April 27.