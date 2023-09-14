King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, the fellow artist Toyah Willcox, aren't done sharing their entertaining Sunday Lunch cover song videos with the world — not by a long shot.

In fact, they're going to turn the series into one or more movies, according to a new interview with Willcox. What do you think about that?

Since 2020, Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch has tantalized YouTube viewers with the couples' themed cover versions of rock and metal classics. Willcox, the singer and actress who performs and records under the mononym Toyah, frequently appears in the clips in revealing costumes, such as in a sheer top or with pasties over her nipples.

Now, Toyah has said that not only do they currently have a documentary crew on hand, but a "big production company" is in the early stages of making a feature film about the couple's videos — one with actors playing Fripp and Toyah.

"We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment," Toyah tells eonmusic.

"Obviously, we won't be in it," she adds. "It's for actors to play, but that's all in the back kind of pool of what do you call pre-production. All of that's going on."

How Fripp + Toyah's Sunday Lunch Started

Fripp and Toyah started the series when COVID-19 forced the world into lockdown in 2020.

"Sunday Lunch came about because we posted one clip, 28 seconds, something like 19th of April 2020, and we had 100,000 replies within five minutes from people who were just desperate, absolutely desperate," Toyah says.

"They were on their own, they were in lockdown," she recalls. "They didn't know when they'd be able to leave their apartments, and we, Robert and I realized that this was at that particular time, a very lonely and frightened world."

She continues, "So we decided to keep posting, and it grew from there. What we didn't expect is it went from about 100,000 to 10 million, and then last week it was 120 million. So it's getting bigger and bigger. It's actually become like a brand."

Elsewhere in the interview, Toyah explains of their song selections, "We do Black Sabbath, we do Metallica, we're adding all the time. We do Cream, and we obviously do people like Blondie, because Robert worked with Debbie Harry. So it's very broad."

Below, see a selection of Sunday Lunch videos.

Toyah + Robert Fripp, "Pretty Vacant" (Sex Pistols Cover)

Toyah + Robert Fripp, "Born to Be Wild" (Steppenwolf Cover)

Toyah + Robert Fripp, "Firestarter" (The Prodigy Cover)

Toyah + Robert Fripp, "Enter Sandman" (Metallica Cover)