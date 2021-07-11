King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer-actress wife, Toyah Willcox, are at it again, covering the Sex Pistols' "Pretty Vacant" for their popular YouTube series Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch.

The latest cover song from the couple and their masked accompanist, Sidney Jake, shows the group getting into the punk spirit with mohawks, colored hair and safety pin earrings to take on the Pistols' classic.

"Pretty Vacant" was the third single from the Sex Pistols' only album, the 1977 punk rock classic Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.

Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch songs have covered multiple corners of rock's rich milieu. The project first caught many listeners' attention when the musical husband and wife went viral with their take on Metallica's classic "Enter Sandman" earlier this year.

The pair of become known for their lighthearted, high energy renditions of many classic songs. The couple go all out with their outfits and their over-the-top antics to give viewers a lunchtime thrill.

Since they started the series, the team have also covered"Chop Suey" (System of a Down), "Satisfaction" (The Rolling Stones), "Barracuda" (Heart) and "Silver Machine" (Hawkwind). They've further tackled "Everlong" (Foo Fighters), "Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest) and many more rock (and a few non-rock) songs.

Check out Toyah and Robert's cover of "Pretty Vacant" below.

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch - Pretty Vacant