King Crimson legend Robert Fripp and his singer-actress wife, Toyah Willcox, paid tribute to late The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint on Sunday (May 9) with a video cover of The Prodigy's classic "Firestarter."

The vibrant home performance, captured to honor Flint on the second anniversary of his death, is the latest in Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch YouTube series. In line with past installments, Toyah's costume choices — in this clip, silver body paint beneath sheer clothing — draw the eye, while the guitar backing from Fripp and an accompanist named Sidney Jake fill the ear.

"The kitchen trio take it to the extreme this weekend," the performers say in the vid's description, "BE WARNED!" Perhaps the notice is an indication of the rendition's striking visuals — during the performance, Fripp's also wearing stage makeup, just a little around the eyes. Not to mention his Lamb of God T-shirt.

At this point, Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch covers have become an anticipated and entertaining start to each week. The project first caught many listeners' attention earlier this year when the couple went viral with their take on Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

Fripp and Willcox were clearly in quite festive spirits when filming the "Firestarter" send-up. In their version, in between her lead vocal parts, Toyah bangs a kitchen utensil against some overhead cookware. Nearby, a hand-painted sign bearing Flint's first name adorns a cupboard door.

Since they started the series, the pair have also covered "Barracuda" (Heart), "Silver Machine" (Hawkwind), "Satisfaction" (The Rolling Stones), "Gimme All Your Lovin'" (ZZ Top), "Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest), "Everlong" (Foo Fighters) and many more rock (and several non-rock) songs.

It's enough to make you wanna stand up in the kitchen and sing.

Toyah + Robert Fripp, "Firestarter" (The Prodigy Cover) - May 9, 2021