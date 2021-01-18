Another Sunday has passed, which means the King Crimson legend Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox, accomplished actress and his wife, have returned to the kitchen of their home for a fresh performance as part of their "Sunday Lockdown Lunch" series. The happy couple certainly have plenty to celebrate after their odd yet joyous cover of Metallica's "Enter the Sandman" (yes that's the title they gave it) went viral.

At the top of their new video, the couple have a little fun with their audience, stating, "Last week you 'racked' up over 2.7m views. And made the video trend worldwide! We are so very humbled... thank you!"

The clip in question found the couple having a good time as Robert played guitar and Toyah sang while getting a workout on her exercise bike with a theatrical and titillating interpretation of the song.

Given the success of the last performance, the pair are once again ramping up the playful fun of their covers, this time taking on Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell." This spirited performance finds the ever youthful Wilcox now donning a cheer uniform complete with her own pom-poms and taking a step back from the camera to do energetic trampoline leaps yet never stumbling in her vocal delivery!

It's yet another eye-catching clip from the fun-loving pair and we'll see if they can even top last week's numbers. According to Google Trends, searches for Toyah Fripp increased over 1000 percent since the arrival of the Metallica cover, with the video surpassing 3 million views.

You can check out the couple's other Sunday Lockdown Lunch covers via Toyah's YouTube site.

Toyah and Robert Fripp Cover Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell"