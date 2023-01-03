To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more.

This ranked list from the longstanding pop music publication has been circulated since 2008, originally featuring just 100 singers. Despite the expansion to house double the amount of singers, a few big rockers who made that first cut back in 2008 — such as Aerosmith's Steven Tyler — are now absent from the ranking entirely.

As much as that may upset, confuse and/or anger some music fans, there's a lot to be thrilled about here with rock and metal claiming nearly three dozen of those 200 coveted spots. And one important clarification that Rolling Stone makes is that this is not strictly about talent and technical ability as they later cite Ozzy Osbourne's inclusion as a prime example of a singer who "doesn't have what most people would call a good voice, but boy does he have a great one."

That certainly opens the door for rock and metal singers to be appreciated for their unique vocal imprints they've left on music, rather than dinged for not singing by the book.

Below, we've collected the rock and metal names that first appeared on Rolling Stone's 2008 list and are not on the re-ranked Top 200, followed by the all the rock and metal artists who appear in their 2023 version of the Greatest Singers of All Time list, along with their individual ranking.

Oh, and if you're wondering, the "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin reigns supreme at No. 1 now, the same spot she earned 15 years ago.

Rock Artists Who Made Original Rolling Stone 2008 List of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time + Do Not Appear on 2023 List

Steven Tyler (Aerosmith)

No. 99 on 2008 list

Don Henley (The Eagles)

No. 87 on 2008 list

Sly Stone (Sly and the Family Stone)

No. 78 on 2008 list

Greg Allman (The Allman Brothers Band)

No. 70 on 2008 list

Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free)

No. 55 on 2008 list

Jim Morrison (The Doors)

No. 47 on 2008 list

Neil Young (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

No. 37 on 2008 list

Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone's 2023 List of 200 Best Singers

No. 12 - John Lennon (The Beatles)

No. 5 on 2008 list

No. 14 - Freddie Mercury (Queen)

No. 18 on 2008 list

No. 26 - Paul McCartney (The Beatles, Wings)

No. 11 on 2008 list

No. 32 - David Bowie

No. 23 on 2008 list

No. 34 - Thom Yorke (Radiohead)

No. 36 - Kurt Cobain

No. 45 on 2008 list

No. 52 - Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones)

No. 16 on 2008 list

No. 63 - Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)

No. 15 on 2008 list

No. 77 - Bruce Springsteen

No. 36 on 2008 list

No. 78 - Janis Joplin

No. 28 on 2008 list

No. 80 - Chris Cornell (Soundgarden, Audioslave)

No. 82 - Steve Perry (Journey)

No. 66 on 2008 list

No. 93 - Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac)

No. 96 - Chuck Berry

No. 41 on 2008 list

No. 105 - Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam)

No. 107 - Lou Reed (Velvet Underground)

No. 62 on 2008 list

No. 109 - Roger Daltrey (The Who)

No. 61 on 2008 list

No. 112 - Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath)

No. 114 - Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders)

No. 117 - Patti Smith

No. 83 on 2008 list

No. 118 - John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

No. 72 on 2008 list

No. 125 - Joe Strummer (The Clash)

No. 129 - Rob Halford (Judas Priest)

No. 130 - Courtney Love (Hole)

No. 134 - Axl Rose (Guns N' Roses)

No. 64 on 2008 list

No. 140 - Bono (U2) originally No. 32 on 2008 list

No. 157 - Robert Smith (The Cure)

No. 165 - Ronnie James Dio (Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio)

No. 166 - Morrissey (The Smiths)

No. 92 on 2008 list

No. 168 - Debbie Harry (Blondie)

No. 176 - Iggy Pop (The Stooges)

No. 75 on 2008 list

No. 181 - Bob Seger

No. 199 - Glenn Danzig (Misfits, Samhain, Danzig)

The Top 25 Best Selling Hard Rock + Metal Artists of All Time These bands have been sold and streamed more than any other rockers. Sellouts!