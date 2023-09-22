18 New Rock + Metal Albums That Were Announced This Week
Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Altars of the Moon, The Colossus and The Widow
Genre: post-black/doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Axioma, Primal Descent EP
Genre: black/death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Being As An Ocean, Death Can Wait
Genre: post-hardcore
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Bloodphemy, Dawn of Malevolence
Genre: death metal
Release Date: TBD
No pre-order or new song available.
Bull Elephant, The Long War
Genre: progressive death-doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Condemned, Daemonium
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Cruel Fate, Destin Cruel
Genre:
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Destructor, Blood, Bone, and Fire
Genre: thrash/power metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Dreamwheel, Redeemer EP
Genre: post-punk
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Endseeker, Global Worming
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Funeral Vomit, Monumental Putrescence
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Dec. 19
Pre-order here.
Ignescent, Fight In Me
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Rage Behind, Eminence or Disgrace
Genre: groove metal/thrash
Release Date: Dec. 8
Pre-order here.
Ritual Clearing, Pentinence
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
The Sleeping Souls, Just Before The World Starts Burning
Genre: punk
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Sorcerer, Reign of the Reaper
Genre: epic doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Therion, Leviathan III
Genre: symphonic metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Ufomammut, Crookhead EP
Genre: psychedelic doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 31
Pre-order here.
No new song available.
Xoth, Exogalactic
Genre: technical death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
No new song or pre-order available.
The Young Rochelles, Kicked to the Curb
Genre: pop-punk
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.