18 New Rock + Metal Albums That Were Announced This Week

Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Altars of the Moon, The Colossus and The Widow

Genre: post-black/doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Axioma, Primal Descent EP

Genre: black/death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Being As An Ocean, Death Can Wait

Genre: post-hardcore

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Bloodphemy, Dawn of Malevolence

Genre: death metal

Release Date: TBD

No pre-order or new song available.

Bull Elephant, The Long War

Genre: progressive death-doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Condemned, Daemonium

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Cruel Fate, Destin Cruel

Genre:

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Destructor, Blood, Bone, and Fire

Genre: thrash/power metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Dreamwheel, Redeemer EP

Genre: post-punk

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Endseeker, Global Worming

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Funeral Vomit, Monumental Putrescence

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Dec. 19

Pre-order here.

Ignescent, Fight In Me

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Rage Behind, Eminence or Disgrace

Genre: groove metal/thrash

Release Date: Dec. 8

Pre-order here.

Ritual Clearing, Pentinence

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

The Sleeping Souls, Just Before The World Starts Burning

Genre: punk

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Sorcerer, Reign of the Reaper

Genre: epic doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Therion, Leviathan III

Genre: symphonic metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Ufomammut, Crookhead EP

Genre: psychedelic doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 31

Pre-order here.

No new song available.

Xoth, Exogalactic

Genre: technical death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

No new song or pre-order available.

The Young Rochelles, Kicked to the Curb

Genre: pop-punk

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.