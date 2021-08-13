10 Best Songs That Are Both Heavy + Emotional by Afterlife’s Tyler Levenson
Metalcore outfit Afterlife have given us one of the year's heaviest, yet emotionally impactful songs so far in the recent single "Part of Me." The track was one of the immediate standouts of their latest album, also named 'Part of Me,' that arrives today (Aug. 13).
Given how emotionally heavy the track is, we reached out to frontman Tyler Levenson who has provided us with his own list of favorite songs that are both heavy and emotional. What did he pick? After watching Afterlife's video for "Part of Me," we'll turn it over to Tyler himself to showcase his picks. And if you like what you hear from Afterlife, you can pick up the 'Part of Me' album here.
Afterlife, "Part of Me"
What is going on everyone!?
My name is Tyler and I sing for the rock/metal band Afterlife, and today I am giving you my Top 10 favorite emotional and heavy songs to rock out to!
Every single one of these songs have influenced me in one way or another, and I am so excited to share them with you… LET’S GET INTO IT! Here's my 10 Best Songs That Are Heavy and Emotional.
"Last Resort"Papa Roach
We’re starting this off with a BANG and there is no better song than this one to get your blood pumping!
“Cut my life into pieces / This is my last resort” absolutely had me hooked the very first time I heard that line, and the guitar that followed is absolutely ICONIC!
But, what really stood out to me was the honesty and pain in the lyrics — I felt so connected to this song when I heard it for the first time, and it has helped me over the years.
"Dead Memories"Slipknot
Something about this song is just haunting to me, it’s a slower song but the aggression and sadness is there just like any other Slipknot song.
The scene where Corey faces Mick in the hallway is probably one of my favorites from the video, and this era of masks is my absolute favorite for Slipknot.
As soon as I heard the intro guitar riff with the drum groove I was absolutely hooked to this song!
"Black Is the Soul"Korn
This song is a newer Korn song, but that intro riff and drum beat brings me right back to the early 2000s because it’s SO fucking heavy.
The production for this song really brings you out of the normal listening space, paired with the vocals it provides this insane floating feeling when I listen.
I think Jonathan Davis has one of the coolest and most iconic voices in rock and metal, and I really love this album’s approach to his vocals, I think they are the best they have ever been.
Lyrically, I resonate with the song because it explains the never ending battles we all face, the vicious cycle of life and death.
"Constance"Spiritbox
The reason I love this song so much is because they didn’t sacrifice one element to make room for another one, you know?
They found a way to have soft and flowing melodies alongside heavy and driving guitars. The whole track feels like a dream state in my opinion, and the song lyrically is incredibly touching and the message is impactful.
The final moments of the song are so incredibly crushing and that's what really sealed the deal for me on the track!
"Alone"Being as an Ocean
We had the pleasure of touring with this band in the U.K., and this song quickly became one of my favorites live and on record.
The whole vibe of the song is very uplifting, and it has this lift in the chorus that absolutely brings me so much joy. It’s a powerful song.
The video only makes the song better, it feels like a movie is playing out in front of you and having it all paired together is an experience, to say the least.
"Better Without You"Evanescence
I actually heard this song pretty recently, and it absolutely got stuck in my head. I've always been a fan of the band, and come on, who hasn’t jammed out to “Bring Me To Life”?
So when I heard this song I was like, “YEAH, this is good!” The chorus just absolutely rocks when you hear it, and the bass and drum groove is unmatched.
I also think the message behind the song is really good too, and Amy Lee is just one of the best singers out there.
"Teardrops"Bring Me the Horizon
I am a HUGE BMTH fan and with this new EP it really solidified my love for the band, it was so experimental and they really nailed the vibe on EVERY single song!
"Teardrops" had to be my favorite though, it’s got such a powerful chorus and the guitars and drums are just massive sounding, I loved every bit of it.
Lyrically it’s one of my favorites cause it really explains how important the people are around you, and how they can help you and in the video it shows him being pulled out of this “Hell” by his band and I really loved that message.
"Let You Down"NF
I don’t think this list would be complete without one of my favorite artists, NF!
Even though it’s more of a hip-hop track than rock, it’s still one of the most emotional and heavy songs I’ve heard and really kicked off my love for this artist.
Everything about this song is perfect in my opinion: the story telling, the cadence of his voice and how you can feel and hear the pain in the words.
He’s easily one of the most influential artists for me as of recently!
"The Offering"Sleep Token
This song is an interesting one. I can't really explain how the song makes me feel — outside of uncomfortable.
The production, heaviness of the instruments and the ghoulish vocals make it incredibly unnerving but at the same time calming.
This song makes me feel like I am in a dream floating, and the lyrics cut really deep, but what I really think makes this song stand out to me is that I have no idea who’s in the band. They hide behind a shroud of secrecy which is absolutely the coolest thing!
"In the End"Linkin Park
We have reached our No. 1 spot, and, of course, it’s “In the End” by Linkin Park!
This is without a doubt one of the best LP songs in my opinion, not only because it’s their biggest, but I believe that the harmony that Mike and Chester shared on this track is one of the best in the LP discography.
With one of the best choruses in rock, I think this song will top anyone’s list because it’s just that good.
The atmosphere created by this track is second to none and that's why it’s my No. 1 heavy and emotional song to rock out to!