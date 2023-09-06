You've heard them repeated your whole life — the rock and metal stories and legends that pass down through time, from person to person.

Some of them are outright unbelievable, yet totally true. Then again, some are undeniably false. And they are all imminently entertaining.

How do you know which are true and which aren't?

Wonder no more. We here at Loudwire have rounded up 18 of the most legendary stories from rock and metal and put them all in one list for you. Each one is identified with whether it is true or false.

Because, sure, us rock fans and metalheads know well the story of Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off the bat. But did it actually happen? What about The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards getting all of his blood replaced to beat drug addiction?

And those are just two more well-known examples — there are plenty more legendary stories when you go through the annals of rock. Do you know about Charles Manson and The Beach Boys?

See the list below. Some of these incredible stories don't sound true, but they actually are. And others are false. See if you can guess which is which.

