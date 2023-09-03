Rockers, Actors, Politicians + More Pay Tribute to Beloved Singer Jimmy Buffett

This past Friday (Sept. 1), legendary singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett (best known for songs such as “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville”) died at the age of 76. Since then, an endearingly wide array of people – ranging from rock, metal, country and hip-hop artists to actors, comedians, sports teams and even politicians – have paid tribute to him on social media.

For instance, Alan Jackson – with whom Buffett collaborated on 2003’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” – tweeted an excerpt from Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Boats to Build”: “Shores distant shores, There's where I'm headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day..." #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett.”

Likewise, Beatles bassist/vocalist Paul McCartney posted an in-depth tribute to the “wonderful” Jimmy Buffett, concluding with: “So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend.” Elsewhere, Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson wrote, “Love a Mercy, Jimmy Buffett,” whereas Poison’s Bret Michaels tweeted: “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, & fans of @jimmybuffett My shows this weekend are dedicated to the memory of my good friend Jimmy, a great person & amazing storyteller.”

Some hip-hop and country artists also took time to honor Buffett. For example, Brandi Carlile called him “a legend for having fun” and LL Cool J declared: “Rest in power @jimmybuffett I’m glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human.”

Plenty of non-musicians voiced condolences and fond memories, too. Specifically, the Chicago Cubs were “deeply saddened by the passing” of Buffett (who “introduc[ed] Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue”). Similarly, comedian/actor/director Ben Stiller stated that “[Buffett’s] music was more than just the lifestyle – it was emotional and iconic.” President Biden even called him “a poet of paradise” and “an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another.”

Clearly, Buffett was intensely beloved by multiple generations in multiple occupations, and his endearing music and vibe will live on forever.

Here's a sample of what other people are saying about Buffett on social media.

