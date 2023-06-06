Many notable musicians have attended the NBA Finals throughout the years, including several stars from the rock and metal world. Do you know who they all are?

If you're even a casual follower of both basketball and rock, we bet you can guess at least one — Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, the Lakers fan who's often on their floor for their games. But there are plenty of others. Are you ready to see a photo timeline of some rockin' basketball-loving stars?

Find a gallery of them near the bottom of this post.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) has a long-standing relationship with rock music that spans several decades. But the connection between the NBA and rock music is most often within the context of the in-game entertainment, promotional events and marketing related to the games.

Still, some rock stars get up and go to the games themselves. And who could resist a prime seat at an NBA Finals matchup?

Are you a fan of the NBA? What professional basketball teams do you root for? Do any musicians you know vouch for the same team?

Directly below, see the photo timeline of the big rock stars who've attended NBA Finals games over the years. Right under that, you can find Loudwire's list of rock bands who should play the Super Bowl halftime show but haven't.

Rock Stars Who've Attended the NBA Finals Over the Years

