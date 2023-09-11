Rock + Metal Musicians Pay Tribute on the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that will never be forgotten in American history. Thousands of lives were directly affected by the horrific events of that day, and the nation as a whole was changed forever.

It was a Tuesday morning when four planes were hijacked and crashed into New York City's World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania. Not including the hijackers, a total of 2,977 victims were killed as a result of the crashes, thousands more were injured and many others sustained long-term health ailments due to toxic contaminants that polluted the air after the buildings collapsed.

The identities of two individuals that were killed on Sept. 11 were just confirmed a few days ago, according to CBS News. A man and a woman were identified, though their names have been kept private on behalf of their families — and it's been over two decades since they died.

Countless rock and metal musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the victims and first responders who risked and lost their lives on this day 22 years ago, including Megadeth, Zakk Wylde, Twisted Sister, Gary Holt and more. See their posts below.

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on this day, and every day. We will never forget.

Megadeth

David Ellefson

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Gary Holt (Exodus)

Twisted Sister

Mike Inez (Alice in Chains)

Sick of It All

DJ Ashba

Todd Kerns (Slash)

Bret Michaels (Poison)

Warrant

Black Stone Cherry

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons of Apollo)

Matt Pinfield

Eddie Trunk

The Band Was Here