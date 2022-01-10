Rockers React to Death of Actor + Comedian Bob Saget

People all around the world are currently grieving the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead yesterday (Jan. 9) at the age of 65. Several rockers have taken to social media to post tributes for the late icon.

Saget was best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the show Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, and the 2016 follow-up series Fuller House. He also hosted the series America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, and narrated How I Met Your Mother from 2005 until 2014. As a young comedian, he was a frequent guest on the game show Make Me Laugh.

The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla. yesterday, and he was pronounced dead on the scene by officials. He'd been on a tour, which was supposed to conclude in May, and did a show in Jacksonville Saturday night (Jan. 8). No cause of death has been revealed.

"Damn it. We met a few times. He was always super genuine and cool," Disturbed frontman David Draiman wrote of the sad news on Twitter.

"A friend just reminded me, when his daughter was diagnosed with scleroderma I called Bob. I knew of his involvement with the foundation as that disease had taken his sister’s life. Without hesitating Bob became a generous and an open lifeline for someone he didn’t know. RIP Bob," shared KISS' Paul Stanley.

See more tributes below. Loudwire sends our condolences to Saget's loved ones and all of his fans around the world. Rest in peace.