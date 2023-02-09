Roger Waters Re-Recorded Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ – ‘I Wrote It, So… Blah!’

Roger Waters has revealed that he re-recorded Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side of the Moon albumin advance of the record's 50th anniversary this March. And he did it without involving any of the active members of Pink Floyd.

The 79-year-old musician disclosed the news in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, in which he exlaims, "I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!”

As Waters acknowledged, he isn't the sole author of the entire record — he has exclusive writing credits on three of the record's 10 songs, two co-writes and he also authored all of the lyrics.

So, what's different about this re-recorded version of this legendary album?

The Daily Telegraph's Tristram Fane Saunders was played Waters' rendition of The Dark Side of the Moon and notes the deviations from the songs fans are so accustomed to.

"'Time,' that young man’s lament for mortality, sounds terrific with his old man’s timbre. 'Breathe' is wonderfully reimagined as a slow, acoustic groove. A country-tinged 'Money' could be a late Johnny Cash cut, with Waters growling charismatically at the very bottom of his register," Saunders describes (via Prog). "But, surprisingly," he continues, "Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them. Now they do."

Waters also took aim at his ex-bandmates and their alleged lack of creativity, stating, ""They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say. They are not artists! They have no ideas, not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.”

Just a couple weeks ago, Pink Floyd announced a commemorative The Dark Side of the Moon box set which contains a wealth of goodies and now it appears that fans will have the option to hear an alternative version of the record spearheaded by Waters, who hasn't been in the band since 1985, save for one reunion concert in 2005.

The two sides have been at odds, and tensions escalated recently when David Gilmour's wife Patty Samson teed off on Waters in a tweet in which she branded him as "antisemitic to your rotten core," as well as a "Putin-apologist," a misogynist and much more, which Gilmour called "demonstrably true."

Rogers, in turn, tweeted that he is aware of the claims levied against him and is "currently taking advice as to his position."

