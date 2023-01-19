Pink Floyd Unveil ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Box Set + Planetarium Experience

Pink Floyd have officially confirmed the release of a 50th anniversary The Dark Side of the Moon box set, revealing all of its specifications, and a planetarium experience fans can attend to commemorate the album's benchmark.

As far as music goes, the box set features CD and gatefold vinyl editions of the remastered album, Blu-Ray and DVD versions with the original mix, as well as CD and vinyl of The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.

A 76-page hardcover music book is also included in the set, in addition to some collectibles, such as posters, stickers, a replica of a press invitation to hear the album a month before it came out and the Thames & Hudson book that was announced last week, which contains previously unseen photographs from the band's tours between 1972 and 1975.

See a photo of the box set below.

The band will also release The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 individually, so fans who want to own a copy of the live album, but not the whole box set, can purchase it on its own. The Thames & Hudson book Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50th Anniversary will also be available to purchase separately from the box set. New merchandise commemorating the 50th anniversary of the record can be purchased as well.

All of the aforementioned pieces will be available March 24. The box set is priced at $299, and the vinyl and CD versions of The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 are set at $35.98 and $12.98, respectively. Pre-order your copies here. The Thames & Hudson book is going for $60 and can be pre-ordered at this location.

Fans can also celebrate The Dark Side of the Moon in an incredibly unique way in March called the "full dome experience," which will feature the album playing to solar system shows in various Planetariums around the world. This experience replicates the press conference held by EMI Records at the London Planetarium on February 27, 1973, where members of the media were able to preview the record for the first time.

Fans are encouraged to contact their local Planetariums for potentially screening details.

