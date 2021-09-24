Pirate metal originators Running Wild, led by creative visionary and singer/guitarist Rock 'n' Rolf, have released the triumphant "The Shellback," the third single off their 17th studio album, Blood on Blood.

This track serves as a prequel to the band's 1994 classic, Black Hand Inn — a six-minute, mid-tempo journey with a joyous sense of adventure driven by a Celtic melody, cannon blasts, sing-song moments and cinematic guitar solos all in the classic heavy metal style.

A shellback is a term for an experienced sailor, particularly one that crossed the equator and this Blood on Blood anthem is a proper ode to these fearless seafarers.

"We all know the difficulties the cultural sector was faced with during the lockdown. On the other hand, it also gave me and many other artists some extra time since most releases had to be postponed. I used that time to fine-tune every little detail of my new material. The result is an album that in my opinion is probably the best in Running Wild`s career to date. Every one of the 10 songs sounds exactly as I had it in mind when I composed it. I’ve never been happier with a Running Wild record before," said Rock 'n' Rolf on the long-running band's new record.

"Every song has its own unmistakable sound,” he continued. "Although I recorded the rhythm guitar parts with my 1976 Gibson Explorer as usual, the other parts were cut with a Gibson Flying V, a Fender Stratocaster and even – the undistorted parts – with a Fender American Standard Telecaster."

Blood on Blood arrives Oct. 29 on SPV/Steamhammer and pre-orders can be placed here.

Running Wild, "The Shellback" Lyrics

Born on the coast, raised by the sea

Dreaming of tidals and reefs

Adventurous call freedom to breathe

Straight right on the high seas Stories collecting, resisting the fear

Discovering what is behind

A fire inside revealing his fate

The secrets blocked by the mind The sea was calling loud and clear

The dice has fallen, deciding his fate of a seer The shellback is telling stories untold

Of islands and reefs, silver and gold

Revealing secrets that future might hold

Conspiracies, murder and sin

At the black hand inn Back to the grove, swinging his axe

Working straight on the shack

Leading him back to where he belongs

Fate´s undoubted tracks The sea was calling loud and clear

The dice has fallen, deciding his fate of a seer The shellback is telling stories untold

Of islands and reefs, silver and gold

Revealing secrets that future might hold

Conspiracies, murder and sin

At the black hand inn

Running Wild, Blood on Blood Album Art + Track Listing

Steamhammer/SPV

01. "Blood on Blood"

02. "Wings of Fire"

03. "Say Your Prayers"

04. "Diamonds & Pearls"

05. "Wild & Free"

06. "Crossing the Blades"

07. "One Night, One Day"

08. "The Shellback"

09. "Wild, Wild Nights"

10. "The Iron Times (1618 - 1648)"

