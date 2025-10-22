Rush Double Up With Second Shows Added in 18 Cities for 2026 Reunion Tour
Rush's reunion tour continues to expand as the band have just added 18 more shows due to overwhelming demand.
Earlier this year, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed that they would be reuniting for a series of 2026 performances as part of their Fifty Something headline run. Anika Nilles has been tapped to step in to fill the drum void for the group after the death of Neil Peart. The new shows will celebrate the legacy of the band.
Where Are the New Rush Shows Taking Place?
For those who haven't heard their town announced yet, we've got some bad news. But for those worried about missing out on previously announced shows, the good news is that the band has added second shows in many of the markets already previously revealed.
READ MORE: What Rush's New Drummer Said About the Band's Fans
Mexico City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, San Antonio, Denver, Seattle, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Hollywood (FLA), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Glendale, Edmonton and Vancouver are all getting second shows. The newly announced dates are listed below along with the previously announced tour dates.
Rush 2026 Newly Announced Tour Dates
June 20 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Aug. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 17 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Nov. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 7 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
Nov. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Dec. 3 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Previously Announced Tour Dates
June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 28 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 30 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
Nov. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark Arena
Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Dec. 01 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
How Do I Get Tickets?
Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, Oct. 23 at 11:59PM ET. No code is needed – access is tied to your account.
The Artist Presale begins on Monday, Oct. 27 at 12PM local time in the U.S. and Canada and Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 12PM local time in Mexico.
General onsale begins through the band's website on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12pm local time for the U.S. & Canada, and Thursday, Oct. 30 at 11AM local time for Mexico.
The Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2026 (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner