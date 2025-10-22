Rush Double Up With Second Shows Added in 18 Cities for 2026 Reunion Tour

Rush's reunion tour continues to expand as the band have just added 18 more shows due to overwhelming demand.

Earlier this year, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson revealed that they would be reuniting for a series of 2026 performances as part of their Fifty Something headline run. Anika Nilles has been tapped to step in to fill the drum void for the group after the death of Neil Peart. The new shows will celebrate the legacy of the band.

Where Are the New Rush Shows Taking Place?

For those who haven't heard their town announced yet, we've got some bad news. But for those worried about missing out on previously announced shows, the good news is that the band has added second shows in many of the markets already previously revealed.

Mexico City, Philadelphia, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, San Antonio, Denver, Seattle, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Uncasville, Hollywood (FLA), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Glendale, Edmonton and Vancouver are all getting second shows. The newly announced dates are listed below along with the previously announced tour dates.

Rush 2026 Newly Announced Tour Dates

June 20 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Aug. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Oct. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 17 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 7 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Dec. 3 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Previously Announced Tour Dates

June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 28 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 30 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 01 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 12 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Oct. 05 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 10 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 15 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 25 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

Nov. 09 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark Arena

Nov. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Dec. 01 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

How Do I Get Tickets?

Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, Oct. 23 at 11:59PM ET. No code is needed – access is tied to your account.

The Artist Presale begins on Monday, Oct. 27 at 12PM local time in the U.S. and Canada and Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 12PM local time in Mexico.

General onsale begins through the band's website on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12pm local time for the U.S. & Canada, and Thursday, Oct. 30 at 11AM local time for Mexico.