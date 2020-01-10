Rush Remember Neil Peart Following Drummer’s Death

The surviving members of legendary progressive rockers Rush have posted a statement regarding the recent passing of Neil Peart. The 67-year-old drummer succumbed to a battle with brain cancer this past Tuesday, Jan. 7.

It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredible brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil's name. Rest in peace brother.

Peart joined Rush in 1974 and remained its drummer and primary lyricist until the group's last tour, the R40 Tour, in 2015. Though the band stopped touring afterward and did not make any plans to do so again in the future, Geddy Lee assured that they were all still very much in touch. “We’re very close and talk all the time, but we don’t talk about work. We’re friends, and we talk about life as friends," he told Rolling Stone in 2018.

Peart will always be remembered as one of the most influential drummers of all time.