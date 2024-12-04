Sadus Split With Drummer Jon Allen Following Disturbing Videos + Abuse Claims

Sadus have split with drummer Jon Allen after disturbing videos surfaced online that allegedly show the drummer physically abusing his partner Brandy Mae Collins.

The band's frontman Darren Travis shared a statement earlier today (Dec. 4) addressing the footage and allegations, concluding that Allen is no longer a member of Sadus.

“Upon recent allegations of misconduct.. Sadus will be parting ways with Jon Allen.. I do not condone any type of malicious behavior towards any person," the post reads.

Abuse Allegations Against Allen by Collins

Collins, Allen's partner, was hospitalized earlier this week for a kidney transplant as well as an alleged instance of abuse by the drummer, who left to go on tour with Sadus and Obituary in Europe while she remained in the intensive care unit (ICU).

She further alleged that Allen has an alcohol addition and that she's reached out Travis about helping her get the drummer into a rehab program. Collins also sent photos of injuries on her body that were allegedly the result of abuse by Allen.

Separately, Collins had claimed to have been blocked by certain members of the band, including Travis.

Footage of Allen + Allegations by Devin Reiche

Collins' friend Devin Reiche, who plays bass and sings for the band Anubis, shared multiple disturbing and graphic videos online that appear to depict Allen abusing Collins while she was hooked up to a dialysis machine while waiting for her kidney transplant.

You can read a summary of the footage at this location, which also includes a link to the videos. Loudwire has elected not to include the footage due to the graphic nature of the content.

READ MORE: 10 of the Biggest Reasons Rock + Metal Bands Broke Up

Reiche detailed the injuries Collins sustained from the alleged abuse in his post as well.

"So, you know whose music I love??? SADUS. They're like, one of my favorite bands from that late '80s/early '90s period where thrash metal was gradually evolving into technical death metal," he wrote.

"THAT SAID, here's some footage of their drummer Jon Allen beating the absolute living fuck out of my friend Brandy while she was hooked up to a dialysis machine (as her elementary school-aged son watches and tries to intervene). She ended up hospitalized some days later after she started urinating blood, and it turned out that he had dislodged her catheter into her ovaries, and from what I understand she almost died as a result."

Loudwire has reached out to Nuclear Blast, the label that released Sadus' 2023 album, as well as representatives for Obituary, for comment.

"Nuclear Blast no longer works with the band Sadus," the label replied.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).