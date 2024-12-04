Disturbing video footage has emerged, allegedly showing Sadus drummer Jon Allen being physically abusive to his medically ailing partner Brandy Mae Collins. A young child is seen making an attempt to intervene.

UPDATE: Sadus have split with Jon Allen in a new statement and more details are available here.

The videos were shared by a friend of Collins — Devin Reiche (bassist/vocalist in Anubis) — and Collins has also detailed others allegations of repeated abuse at the hands of Allen.

Collins received a kidney transplant earlier this week. She also claims she was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital due to an instance of abuse, during which Allen left for a current European tour where Sadus are supporting Obituary.

She also claims that Allen is an addict who drinks until he is in a blackout condition and that she has tried reaching out to Sadus guitarist/vocalist Darren Travis, urging for his help in getting Allen into a rehabilitation program. In that same message, she sent Travis images of what appear to be signs of physical abuse on her body.

Loudwire has reached out to Nuclear Blast, the label that released Sadus' 2023 album, as well as representatives for Obituary, for comment.

Nuclear Blast has responded, stating, "Nuclear Blast no longer works with the band Sadus."

CONTENT WARNING: Descriptions of incidents of abuse below are graphic, disturbing and may be triggering.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

Videos, Photos + Message Posted by Devin Reiche

Reiche shared two videos, the first of which shows Sadus drummer Jon Allen saying, "I can do whatever I want" as Collins cries out while filming, claiming he is abusing her. Collins' elementary school-age son pleads for Allen to stop as Collins is heard screaming as what appears to be a physical altercation ensues.

This occurs while Collins is hooked up to a dialysis machine as she had been awaiting a kidney transplant.

In the second video, the child again pleads with Allen to stop while Allen continues to taunt Collins, acknowledging that he's being filmed and is drunk. Additional photos show multiple bruises on Collins' face and body.

Reiche says that Collins landed in the hospital not long after this incident as a result of a catheter that had dislodged "into her ovaries" and caused urinary bleeding. "From what I understand, she almost died as a result," the musicians claims.

The full description of the events by Reiche can be seen below.

Due to the graphic and disturbing nature of this video, Loudwire is electing not to embed Reiche's post. You can, however, see the videos and photos on Facebook.

CONTENT WARNING: Extremely detailed video footage of woman hooked up to dialysis being beaten as her elementary school-aged son watches in horror.

So, you know whose music I love??? SADUS. They're like, one of my favorite bands from that late '80s/early '90s period where thrash metal was gradually evolving into technical death metal. THAT SAID, here's some footage of their drummer Jon Allen beating the absolute living fuck out of my friend Brandy while she was hooked up to a dialysis machine (as her elementary school-aged son watches and tries to intervene). She ended up hospitalized some days later after she started urinating blood, and it turned out that he had dislodged her catheter into her ovaries, and from what I understand she almost died as a result. Any questions you may or may not have, I'm sure she'd be willing to answer.

Posts by Brandy Mae Collins

On Facebook, Collins has been active in recent days, calling out Sadus (except for live guitarist Claudeous Creamer, whom she says was unaware of the alleged abuse and has shown her support in the past.

In a nearly 90-minute long video, Collins details Allen's alcohol addiction and recounts other instances of alleged abuse. She also expresses concern she still has for his wellbeing while shedding tears.

"He's an addict. He drinks until he's blacked out. He takes it out on me personally because I'm a sick girl. And because I'm significantly younger than him, he often feels the need to oppress me and make me feel like a child," Collins claims in the video.

"Things started off kind of slow where it was, like, it was just belittling. Then it was like, 'Oh, you can't look too pretty, young [indecipherable]. Catching lies and then catching him sneaking vodka in water bottles and just being condescending or making me feel less because I was a sick girl or if I needed any kind of help, he'd make me feel terrible," she continues.

"I've been dragged by my hair and in my own piss by this person. I don't know why I love still. I don't know why I still love [him] but I do. And that's what hurts the most is that I still care. I care enough that I want him to get help. Imagine how tortured you have to be to do that to somebody else," Collins goes on, making additional claims. "Think about it — how fucking tortured of a soul do you have to be to take a vulnerable person that's sick and dying and to hurt them like that to make yourself feel more powerful? If anything, I feel more sorry for him. He's such a fucking sad piece of shit that he can only feel justified by attacking a sick person."

Collins later adds that she was in the hospital on life support as a result of Allen's alleged actions. As stated earlier, the incident of violence is said to have resulted in a dislodged catheter that necessitated intensive care treatment at a hospital.

"He fucking jumps up and leaves and just goes on this little tour and he leaves us with no money — nothing," Collins describes, "And then he's telling me he's not making anything for the tour. He's ignoring me, but then I'm seeing him post stuff about drinking beer and he's hanging out with other ladies and stuff but I'm in the hospital in critical care and he couldn't even be bothered."

Collins points to cuts on her forehead, alleging further abuse — "You have someone look you into the eyes and tell you they're going to smash you and kill you. You want to see something? See this? [points to cuts on forehead] You want to know what that's from, you guys? That's from him grabbing me up by the head and smashing me into the heater and grating my head against the heater."

These comments were all made during just the first 15 minutes of the video, which can be seen below alongside other recent Facebook posts made by Collins.

Collins has also recently received a kidney transplant and has launched a GoFundMe to help cover general expenses.