Sam Neill is best known for his Hollywood turns in films such as Jurassic Park, Event Horizon and The Piano. What the actor isn't exactly known for is his musical chops. Still, that didn't stop Neill from delivering a quaint, ukulele-drive cover of Radiohead's "Creep" via social media last week.

The movie star's attempt at mid-'90s rock balladry emerged on Instagram March 28, at a time when people across the world are hunkering down amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It appears that Neill is doing the same while mixing in a little classic Radiohead to keep things interesting.

"I can only apologize to T[h]om Yorke et al for murdering I song I love," the actor explained. "But here goes nothing. I don’t know about you, but I'm finding keeping in touch face to face on FaceTime with family and friends a great comfort and a lot of fun too. … Separation is hard, and throwing your arms around people would be great, but unfortunately the last thing we should be doing right now."

Radiohead's "Creep" is certainly an apt choice to demonstrate a yearning for affection. The 1992 Pablo Honey single is sung from a despondent loner's point of view, the expletive-spiked chorus exploding in a storm of lovelorn infatuation and cheeky self-deprecation.

Neill stays mostly true to the spirit of the tune if only performing it in a more soothing manner by way of his four-string uke.

The actor will soon be returning to another memorable moment from the '90s. He's currently filming Jurassic World: Dominion, the upcoming installment of the rebooted Jurassic Park franchise.

