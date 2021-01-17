Sammy Hagar + The Circle Salute Frontline Workers With David Bowie ‘Heroes’ Cover

Sammy Hagar + the Circle continue their goodwill efforts during the pandemic, with a new video saluting frontline heroes dropping for their recent cover of David Bowie's "Heroes."

The clip is designed like a newspaper making references not only to Hagar and the band's own accomplishments but also those of heroes of all types who have stepped up during the pandemic.

"David Bowie's 'Heroes' is one of my favorite songs ever, and a chance to tip our hat to all those frontline workers on every level from the grocery stores, to the policeman and firefighters, doctors etc. that put their own lives at risk & do their jobs to help others. For us it kind of sums up 2020, the whole year. And to release it so close to his birthday and passing just makes it that more special," says Hagar.

Staying in the beneficial mindset, Hagar and the Circle have announced that all proceeds from their cover of "Heroes" will be donated to food banks nationwide.

The "Heroes" cover can be found on Sammy Hagar + the Circle's recently released Lockdown 2020 record. The set consists of music recorded over the past year when Covid-19 forced the group off the road. Over the year, these sessions yielded a number of socially-distanced covers with the band not only taking on Bowie's "Heroes" but also performing favorites from AC/DC, The Who, Van Halen and more.

You can pickup the Lockdown 2020 album here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

Sammy Hagar + The Circle, "Heroes" (David Bowie Cover)