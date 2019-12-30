Sammy Hagar’s Lake Arrowhead Estate for Rent for $30,000 a Month

Veteran rocker Sammy Hagar has been trying to sell his Lake Arrowhead, Calif. estate for a few years now without success. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 6,557 square foot house is now up for rent for $30,000 a month or for weekends.

The chateau, which was built in 2009, is three stories high with eight bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms and a separate guesthouse. Hagar originally purchased the property 10 years ago for $2.3 million. When he initially placed it for sale a few years ago, it was going for $5.25 million, but has since decreased to $3.9 million.

Inside the house is a game room, wet bar and a soundproof music room, but the physical location of the property is a true selling point — right on Lake Arrowhead, which can be seen in the photos below.

See the Zillow listing for the home here.

Hagar is hitting the road with Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson as the Circle beginning in February, see the dates here. Their latest album Space Between came out in May.