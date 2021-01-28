Sammy Hagar on Pandemic Performance Alternatives: ‘Nothing Will Ever Replace’ Live Concerts

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced musicians to find different ways to interact with their fans as full audience live shows have mostly been shut down. While Sammy Hagar has an album of online covers with The Circle and staged a pay-per-view birthday celebration, he'd much rather be playing traditional shows for fans.

Speaking with Radio.com (seen below), Hagar shared his desire to skip the "home performance" idea, explaining, "I have my fun by walking out onstage for two hours and playing the music and entertaining and talking to the folks and getting the feedback. There's nothing that will ever replace that. And I need it and I want it, and my fans need it and they want it, and we've got to have it. So we've got to get back to it.”

He also didn't care for the drive-in movie theater idea. "That didn't appeal to me. I couldn't do it," said Hagar. "So we did the Catalina Island thing, where we said, ‘Well, let's do a boat-in and see how that works, but it was so expensive.”

The veteran vocalist said he's also been offered socially-distanced shows with limited capacity, but is skeptical of how that would work. While Hagar said he'd be fine playing for less people, he explained, “I just know that those 5,000 people are not going to stay in their seats and socially distance. The second we start getting it on and I start saying, 'Are we having any fun yet?' and holding the mic up in the air and [singing], ‘Right Now,’ they're going to be at the front of the stage, all unsocially distanced. … It's going get criticized or I'm going get sued or fined or something. So it's a bummer.”

While it may be a while before full audience live shows return, fans can get their Hagar fix with the newly released Lockdown 2020 record. The set is filled with covers the group did online for fans in the early months of the pandemic. You can pickup the Lockdown 2020 album here (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).

Sammy Hagar Speaks With Radio.com