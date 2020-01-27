Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake and Night Ranger will be hitting the road together this summer on a 30-date U.S. tour stretching from early July through mid-September.

"I love some friendly competition onstage, and that's exactly what this is going to be," boasted Hagar. "[Whitesnake's] David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

Coverdale, sharing the same enthusiasm, exclaimed, "The Red Rocker and the Snake??? OMG ... I wanna see that show myself!!! I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, [original Van Halen bassist] Michael [Anthony], [guitarist] Vic [Johnson] and [drummer] Jason [Bonham]. ...We're gonna have a blast together!! See y'all there, people!!!"

"Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb [Beach] and Joel [Hoekstra have both played in Night Ranger," added Night Ranger. "This gives the tour and ‘The Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure."

View the complete list of stops below and look for tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 31) at this location.

Space Between, the debut record from Sammy Hagar and The Circle, was released last year, ascending to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 charts. The position marks the highest spot attained by Hagar outside of his releases with Van Halen.

Meanwhile, Whitesnake will be touting last year's Flesh & Blood record, their 12th original album. Nightranger's latest record, 2017's Don't Let Up, was also their 12th.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle, Whitesnake + Night Ranger 2020 Tour Dates

July 09 -West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 23 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 - Salamanca, N.Y. @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue

July 26 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Aug. 07 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 14 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 18 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 - Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 21 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sep. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 03 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 06 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 08 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 13 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 15 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep. 20 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre