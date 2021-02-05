Government Tries to Destroy the World’s Weed in Sanguisugabogg’s NSFW ‘Dead as S–t’ Video
Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal band you were likely introduced to recently through their video for "Menstrual Envy," which featured savage, man-eating mutant penises, have just dropped a new, equally NSFW music video for the next Tortured Whole single, "Dead as Shit."
Here, the band's love for Mortician is on display early, opening with a flattening series of chugs that showcases one of the filthiest guitar tones in death metal today. As for the video, it involves various governments trying to destroy all the marijuana in the world. The last joint known to humanity is in the U.S., which prompts total war.
"We've always wanted to do an animated video. Check it out — we are fucking cartoons. We hope you like weed," commented Sanguisugabogg.
Animator Hallhammer had a great time working on the video and stated, "Getting high as fuck and animating blood to this song was a pleasure. I hope the characters involved don't put me on a list."
If you're not at work, or if you have a really cool boss, watch the video for "Dead As Shit" below.
Tortured Whole, the band's debut album that follows the 2019 EP, Pornographic Seizures, will be released on March 26 through Century Media. Pre-order your copy here.
Sanguisugabogg, "Dead as Shit" Lyrics
Awaken from the grave
Body’s stiff and cold
Scratch the coffin's door
Tear the rotted wood
Dead beneath the ground
Demented voices call
Breaking through the dirt
Forever roam the earth
All I feel is pain
Mentally deranged
Hankering for blood
Hungry for their brains
Tearing off their limbs
Devour meat from bone
Feeling more alive than
I Ever did before
Scooping from their skull
Drinking all the blood from their
Head as it pours
Draining out their life
Crushing all the bones as they
Change into dust
I was once dead but now I crave the living
No turning back
You must now face your death
You won’t survive
You will die
I was once dead but now I crave the living
No turning back
You must now face your death
As I pick your eyes out
Then I chew them up
You then become
As I rip your guts out
And leave a claw shaped wound
And now you are
Dead as shit
Dead as shit
Hacking you to pieces
Eating your insides
This time you are
Dead as shit
Dead as shit
Tearing off your limbs
Soaking in entrails
My gross desire
Dead as shit
I was once dead but now I crave the living
No turning back
You must now face your death
As I pick your eyes out
Then I chew them up
You then become
Sanguisugabogg, "Dead as Shit" Music Video
