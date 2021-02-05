Sanguisugabogg, the Ohio death metal band you were likely introduced to recently through their video for "Menstrual Envy," which featured savage, man-eating mutant penises, have just dropped a new, equally NSFW music video for the next Tortured Whole single, "Dead as Shit."

Here, the band's love for Mortician is on display early, opening with a flattening series of chugs that showcases one of the filthiest guitar tones in death metal today. As for the video, it involves various governments trying to destroy all the marijuana in the world. The last joint known to humanity is in the U.S., which prompts total war.

"We've always wanted to do an animated video. Check it out — we are fucking cartoons. We hope you like weed," commented Sanguisugabogg.

Animator Hallhammer had a great time working on the video and stated, "Getting high as fuck and animating blood to this song was a pleasure. I hope the characters involved don't put me on a list."

If you're not at work, or if you have a really cool boss, watch the video for "Dead As Shit" below.

Tortured Whole, the band's debut album that follows the 2019 EP, Pornographic Seizures, will be released on March 26 through Century Media. Pre-order your copy here.

Sanguisugabogg, "Dead as Shit" Lyrics

Awaken from the grave

Body’s stiff and cold

Scratch the coffin's door

Tear the rotted wood

Dead beneath the ground

Demented voices call

Breaking through the dirt

Forever roam the earth All I feel is pain

Mentally deranged

Hankering for blood

Hungry for their brains Tearing off their limbs

Devour meat from bone

Feeling more alive than

I Ever did before Scooping from their skull

Drinking all the blood from their

Head as it pours Draining out their life

Crushing all the bones as they

Change into dust I was once dead but now I crave the living

No turning back

You must now face your death You won’t survive

You will die I was once dead but now I crave the living

No turning back

You must now face your death As I pick your eyes out

Then I chew them up

You then become As I rip your guts out

And leave a claw shaped wound

And now you are Dead as shit

Dead as shit Hacking you to pieces

Eating your insides

This time you are Dead as shit

Dead as shit Tearing off your limbs

Soaking in entrails

My gross desire Dead as shit I was once dead but now I crave the living

No turning back

You must now face your death As I pick your eyes out

Then I chew them up

You then become

Sanguisugabogg, "Dead as Shit" Music Video