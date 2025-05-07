Saving Abel Band Members Address Singer’s Current Tour

The members of Saving Abel have issued a statement clarifying the band's current status amidst singer Jared Weeks playing shows using the band's name.

In a new statement, the remaining members of the band have shared their stance on Weeks' current dates and revealed that they are not involved with the run.

That said, the singer's decision to tour with other musicians while utilizing the band's name appears to be an amicable one as the group said in their statement, "We all wish Jared all the best in his separate endeavors."

What Saving Abel Said About Jared Weeks' Saving Abel Dates

In their statement, Scott Bartlett, Jason Null and Scott Wilson stated, "We are aware that Jared Weeks is also performing as Saving Abel but with different band members."

"Jared’s version of Saving Abel is scheduled to perform this year at various bike rallies, festivals, and other standalone events. For this reason, we would like to inform our fans that these dates have been arranged by Jared Weeks without our involvement. We are not part of Jared’s iteration of Saving Abel and we will not be performing at these events. Collectively, we have no association with Jared Weeks," they added.

They concluded, "For dates associated with the Saving Abel featuring co-founder Jason Null, Scott Bartlett, and Scott Wilson, please stay tuned to this account for announcements.

We all wish Jared all the best in his separate endeavors."

Saving Abel's History

Jared Weeks and Jason Null formed Saving Abel in 2004 and the band, which also included Scott Bartlett at the time enjoyed a great breakout in 2008 with their self-titled debut album featuring the hit songs "Addicted," "18 Days" and "Drowning (Face Down)."

Weeks split from the band in 2013 after their third album, Bringing Down the Giant, a year before. The group recorded one album, 2014's Blood Stained Revolution, with new vocalist Scotty Austin, who remained with the band through 2021.

After Austin left for a solo career in 2021, Weeks returned to the band and they continued together in the years since. However, in January 2024, the group issued a statement that they had parted ways with Weeks once again. But a few days later, Null posted that reports of the band splitting with the singer were erroneous.