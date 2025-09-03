"Being grateful is the first ingredient to the formula of my life. When you start being grateful for things, life starts giving you more things to be grateful for."

Saving Abel's Jared Weeks joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (Sept. 2) to dive into his band's new music as well as open up about why it's so important for him to stay healthy these days.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"How do I stay sober and keep my mental capacity where it's at — well, to tell you the truth, just being transparent, I'm not successful at that every day," Weeks told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"Sometimes you come off tour and you're trying to decompress and I've got three kids and three dogs. Sometimes it's like coming home and trying to decompress in a pot of boiling water."

As Weeks said that, he quickly shared that's why therapy has been so important to him and why he seeks to learn more about himself every single day.

"I do my shadow work," he explained.

"That's just the stuff that you're not happy with, that you don't like about yourself. I had to sit down with all those things and have tea with them and heal with them."

While he admitted he'll never be done healing, he was grateful to talk about the hole in his life that he once filled with drugs and alcohol and how he is feeling these days.

READ MORE: The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen Discusses New Music, Touring With AC/DC + Ozzy's Legacy

"That's how I ended up filling [that hole], with healing," he said.

"Then comes peace and then comes more shadow work. You're never done healing."

What Else Did Saving Abel's Jared Weeks Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How it feels to have two new songs out this year: "I feel 17 again. I feel like I'm rediscovering my passion. And of course, you know, the songs aren't necessarily about egos and blow jobs anymore, but more inspirational and motivational. Keep swinging. Never give up."

The responsibility he feels today as an artist: "It's my job to show people, to remind them of their value and their worth in life. I see it every night in the crowds. You see those people with that look, they forgot their value. They forgot their worth in life. I've been there. I've been on both sides and I just think it's my job in life to show the light that I've carried through hell and say, 'Hey, come with me. I'll show you how to get through this.'"

What's on the horizon for Saving Abel: "We're almost done with the new album ... You guys haven't even heard nothing yet."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Jared Weeks joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Sept. 2; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.