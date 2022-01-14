Scorpions Make Everyone a ‘Rock Believer’ on Second Song Off New Album

With their 19th studio album coming out in late February, Scorpions have now shared the Rock Believer title track, the second single to be released off the successor to 2015's Return to Forever.

The fiery, fast-paced "Peacemaker" served as the introductory track to the new record and "Rock Believer" is a change-of-pace offering with a soft verse and another stadium-built chorus that has been the band's calling card for decades and decades.

"Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We'll see you someday somewhere out there, because we're Rock Believers, just like you," commented 73-year-old singer Klaus Meine, whose voice doesn't seem capable of aging.

He continued, "The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions' DNA — great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."

Listen to "Rock Believer" below.

"In a way, the situation was a blessing in disguise for us," added guitarist Mathias Jabs in reference to the band's original plans to record in Los Angeles getting nixed by the pandemic.

Instead, with Meine, Jabs and founding guitarist Rudolf Schenker all within the vicinity of Pepperpint Park Studios in Hanover, Germany, the three hunkered down to work on new music and, as restrictions relaxed, bassist Pawel Maciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee linked up with them there.

"Everything suddenly felt like it had back in the 1980s, when the five of us rocked together, hanging out at the corner pub in the evenings and talking about our music," said Jabs.

The band had begun to talk about writing a new album as early as 2018, Schenker confirmed, and, four years later, Rock Believer is almost here. The record drops Feb. 25 on Spinefarm and can be pre-ordered here.

Scorpions, "Rock Believer" Lyrics (via Genius)

I'm a rock believer You start to crawl until you walk

You make a scream and learn to talk

You discover life on every day

From the first day you were born

You walked the lifeline of your own

And if you always keep the faith

No one can take your dreams away In the ruins of their souls

You saw the beauty of it all

Simply a generation change

Our fathers came with steel

But we came back to make you feel

Our love in every song we play Scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you

Come on, scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you We go from here to everywhere

So many moments that we share

Of all the love we give and take

Love came to me so many ways

No matter what some haters say

No one can take our dreams away Scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you

Come on, scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you Scream, scream, scream

(I'm a rock believer)

Scream, scream, scream

(I'm a rock believer) No one can take our dreams away

No one can take our dreams away Scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you

Come on, scream for me, screamer

I'm a rock believer like you

Just like you Scream, scream, scream

(I'm a rock believer)

Scream, scream, scream

(I'm a rock believer)

Scream, scream, scream

(I'm a rock believer)

Scream, scream, scream

Scorpions, "Rock Believer"

Scorpions, Rock Believer Album Art + Track Listing

Scorpions, 'Rock Believer' Spinefarm

01. "Gas in the Tank"

02. "Roots in My Boots"

03. "Knock 'Em Dead"

04. "Rock Believer"

05. "Shining of Your Soul"

06. "Seventh Sun"

07. "Hot and Cold"

08. "When I Lay My Bones to Rest"

09. "Peacemaker"

10. "Call of the Wild"

11. "When You Know (Where You Come From)"