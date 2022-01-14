Scorpions Make Everyone a ‘Rock Believer’ on Second Song Off New Album
With their 19th studio album coming out in late February, Scorpions have now shared the Rock Believer title track, the second single to be released off the successor to 2015's Return to Forever.
The fiery, fast-paced "Peacemaker" served as the introductory track to the new record and "Rock Believer" is a change-of-pace offering with a soft verse and another stadium-built chorus that has been the band's calling card for decades and decades.
"Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We'll see you someday somewhere out there, because we're Rock Believers, just like you," commented 73-year-old singer Klaus Meine, whose voice doesn't seem capable of aging.
He continued, "The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions' DNA — great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."
Listen to "Rock Believer" below.
"In a way, the situation was a blessing in disguise for us," added guitarist Mathias Jabs in reference to the band's original plans to record in Los Angeles getting nixed by the pandemic.
Instead, with Meine, Jabs and founding guitarist Rudolf Schenker all within the vicinity of Pepperpint Park Studios in Hanover, Germany, the three hunkered down to work on new music and, as restrictions relaxed, bassist Pawel Maciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee linked up with them there.
"Everything suddenly felt like it had back in the 1980s, when the five of us rocked together, hanging out at the corner pub in the evenings and talking about our music," said Jabs.
The band had begun to talk about writing a new album as early as 2018, Schenker confirmed, and, four years later, Rock Believer is almost here. The record drops Feb. 25 on Spinefarm and can be pre-ordered here.
Scorpions, "Rock Believer" Lyrics (via Genius)
I'm a rock believer
You start to crawl until you walk
You make a scream and learn to talk
You discover life on every day
From the first day you were born
You walked the lifeline of your own
And if you always keep the faith
No one can take your dreams away
In the ruins of their souls
You saw the beauty of it all
Simply a generation change
Our fathers came with steel
But we came back to make you feel
Our love in every song we play
Scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
Come on, scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
We go from here to everywhere
So many moments that we share
Of all the love we give and take
Love came to me so many ways
No matter what some haters say
No one can take our dreams away
Scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
Come on, scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
Scream, scream, scream
(I'm a rock believer)
Scream, scream, scream
(I'm a rock believer)
No one can take our dreams away
No one can take our dreams away
Scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
Come on, scream for me, screamer
I'm a rock believer like you
Just like you
Scream, scream, scream
(I'm a rock believer)
Scream, scream, scream
(I'm a rock believer)
Scream, scream, scream
(I'm a rock believer)
Scream, scream, scream
Scorpions, "Rock Believer"
Scorpions, Rock Believer Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Gas in the Tank"
02. "Roots in My Boots"
03. "Knock 'Em Dead"
04. "Rock Believer"
05. "Shining of Your Soul"
06. "Seventh Sun"
07. "Hot and Cold"
08. "When I Lay My Bones to Rest"
09. "Peacemaker"
10. "Call of the Wild"
11. "When You Know (Where You Come From)"