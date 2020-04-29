Scorpions Debut Inspiring New Song ‘Sign of Hope’

The Scorpions are in the midst of writing what will be their 19th full length album, the band has released an inspiring new song, "Sign of Hope," that speaks directly to the difficult times we're currently living in amid a global pandemic.

This two-minute ballad is a genuine heart-piercer. While the images that flash by in the video below invite a sense of unity, it's also a stern reminder that the world is not what we knew it to be just a couple of months ago. Still, as some of the best balladeers in rock, the Scorpions manage to invoke a sense of warmth as they too seem to struggle with the duality of hope for a better tomorrow and the realization of the current situation in this somber track.

"We are working on lots of hard 'n' heavy Rockers for our new album these days... but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little 'Sign of Hope' that came straight from the heart in troubled times... stay healthy and safe... we love you," wrote the band.

Read the lyrics directly below and listen to "Sign of Hope" at the bottom of the page.

Some times it’s easy to pretend

The world keeps turning round and round

And while this going out of hand

I feel my life turns upside down Give me hope

Just a little bit of hope

A little comfort for my soul

And it’s gonna be alright Give me hope

Just a little bit of hope

I know you’re gonna take me home

And love we tryna light In troubled times we need a friend

We keep on waiting for better times

Help me God, here I am

Alone, with all my fears tonight Give me hope

Just a little bit of hope

A little comfort for my soul

And it’s gonna be alright Give me hope

Just a little bit of hope

I know you’re gonna take me home

And love we tryna light What it’s happened to our life

I see empty places, empty roads

We say a prayer every night

Just waiting for a sign of hope Give me hope

Just a little bit of hope

A little comfort for my soul

And it’s gonna be alright

At the end of last year, the Scorpions revealed they had tapped producer Greg Fidelman (Metallica, Slipknot) to be at the helm of their next album. The record will serve as the successor to 2015's Return to Forever.

Scorpions, "Sign of Hope"