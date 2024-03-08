Scorpions fans will have to wait a little longer for the band's return to the concert stage as frontman Klaus Meine reveals he's still recovering from a "complex spinal surgery."

As a result, the group has bowed out of their planned March 16 performance at the Vive Latino Festival that was set to take place in Mexico City.

Meine himself penned a statement about his health and the cancellation of their festival appearance that can be read below.

Dear Mexican Fans

Knowing that some of our most amazing diehard fans live in Mexico, it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know, Scorpions will not be performing at the Vive Latino Festival on the 16th March 2024 in Mexico City. The reason we have had to cancel is because I recently underwent a complex spine surgery , and my doctors expected me to be better and back on my feet in time for the show. I am making good progress with my rehab, but unfortunately, I have not recovered as expected and after talking with my medical team, I am advised that a 12-hour flight time and performing at 2000 meters altitude is a tough one for anybody and I am not well enough to travel and to give you the show you all deserve. I hope we can come back to Mexico soon, to Rock you Like a Hurricane!!!!! I am so sorry for causing this inconvenience to all our loyal Mexican fans and to the excellent promoters, and hope, for your understanding.

Love….Klaus

Scorpions had not previously disclosed Meine's surgery, which now cuts into their 2024 touring. However, only the Vive Latino Festival is currently impacted by Meine's recovery.

The singer has another month to recover after the festival cancellation as the band returns to the concert stage on April 11. That marks the first date of their Las Vegas residency taking place at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Scorpions tickets are currently available.