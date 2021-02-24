Former I Killed the Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy Dead at 35

Sean Kennedy, former bassist of Australian metalcore outfit I Killed the Prom Queen and Deez Nuts, has died at the age of 35. The news came from several musicians' posts on social media, including former I Killed the Prom Queen vocalist Michael Crafter.

"For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to fast," Crafter wrote on Instagram. "We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I’m glad we’ve always been there for each other."

"When I called you last week I didn’t think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye. Love and will always miss you mate."

A cause of death hasn't been revealed. Several other tributes have come in from other artists as well, such as the Amity Affliction and singer Ahren Stringer. See the posts below.

Kennedy played bass on I Killed the Prom Queen's first two albums, 2003's When Goodbye Means Forever... and 2006's Music for the Recently Deceased. He was also the bassist for Deez Nuts since 2014.