An exhibit dedicated to the influential grunge act Nirvana is scheduled to be removed from a museum located in the city where the band got its start.

Last Day for Nirvana Exhibit

"Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" has been a staple at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture for the past 14 years. The exhibit is in its final days as it is set to close for good on Sept. 7.

The museum announced the Nirvana exhibit is being removed "to make way for a future exhibition exploring the myriad music scenes and musicians of the Pacific Northwest across decades and genres."

"Nirvana and the legacy of grunge have always been at the heart of MOPOP – and that will never change," the museum said in a statement shared on its website.

Fans Voice Displeasure About Nirvana Exhibit's Removal

Nirvana fans have been letting the museum know on social media that they are not ready to let the exhibit go after 14 years.

A Facebook post announcing a "farewell celebration" for the exhibit on Sept. 6 has been bombarded with comments from those who feel "Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" should be a permanent part of MOPOP.

"What a profound lapse of judgment among whoever made the decision to close this exhibit," Andrew Huber commented on the post. "Imagine if the National Archives in Washington, D.C. decided to put the Declaration of Independence in storage not because they needed to, but to make room for some new exhibit. See how ridiculous that sounds?"

Another commenter said the exhibit's removal was "giving lowkey disrespectful."

Museum Removed Pearl Jam Exhibit in 2023

Music, specifically grunge, has been a major part of MOPOP since the museum was established in 2000.

In 2018, MOPOP opened an exhibit dedicated to Pearl Jam that featured more than 500 artifacts from 30 years of the band's history including stage props, instruments, awards and more.

That exhibit closed on April 23, 2023.

What's Featured in MOPOP's Nirvana Exhibit

"Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses" chronicles the band's ascent from the Pacific Northwest to a global rock phenomenon. The exhibit features instruments used by band members, show posters and even some of Kurt Cobain's clothing, including some of the iconic sweaters he wore onstage.

Listening stations play the band's music throughout the exhibit. Attendees can also view a statue made to look like the cover of Nirvana's In Utero album.

The museum is open 10AM to 5PM Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday. It is closed on Wednesdays.

