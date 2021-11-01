This is your chance to see Ghost and Volbeat together as they take the stage at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, TX on February 26, 2022.

We will fly you and a friend to Dallas so you can meet and greet the band*, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel and even hand you $500 in petty cash courtesy of Concord Recorded Music.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) tickets to see Ghost and Volbeat in Dallas

Meet & Greet for both Ghost and Volbeat *Should the Meet & Greet be cancelled due to COVID protocols a signed Ghost guitar will be awarded to the winner.

$500 in Cash

How to Play

Want to get in on this once-in-a-lifetime prize? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends Sunday, November 21, 2021.