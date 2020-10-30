Senses Fail + Saves the Day Debut Misfits Covers, Create Spooky Rock Songs Playlist

On Halloween Eve, it's time to scare up some great music and celebrate all things dark. We've got a treat for you today as New Jersey rockers Saves the Day and Senses Fail have teamed up for a new split EP of Misfits covers called Through Being Ghoul. Plus the singers of both bands have crafted the perfect playlist serving up Spooky Rock Songs to rock your fright night fun.

But first things first. This Through Being Ghoul EP is a must this Halloween season as the two acts salute one of the premiere horror rock outfits in music history - the Misfits. Senses Fail fire up the punk ragers "We Are 138" and "Attitude" while Saves the Day sizzle with their takes on "Some Kinda Hate and "Where Eagles Dare." Have a listen below and pre-order the limited edition physical release right here.

Creep further down the page to see the collaborative playlist of spooky songs too.

Senses Fail / Saves the Day, Through Being Ghoul

Equal Vision Records / Pure Noise Records

Senses Fail, "We Are 138" (Misfits Cover)

Senses Fail, "Attitude" (Misfits Cover)

Saves the Day, "Some Kind of Hate" (Misfits Cover)

Saves the Day, "Where Eagles Dare" (Misfits Cover)

As previously stated, both Saves the Day's Chris Conley and Senses Fail's Buddy Nielsen have chimed in with their picks for the perfect Spooky Rock Songs playlist. While both go even deeper into the Misfits catalog with songs they didn't cover for the EP, there are some other interesting picks as well that span a variety of sounds.

You've got darker cuts from classic rock kings, some metal madness and a surprising choice from a '60s country queen that's sure to send a few chills up your spine. So check out the picks and explanations below and listen to this playlist constructed by Senses Fail and Saves the Day here.

Chris Conley / Buddy Nielsen's Spooky Rock Songs Playlist