Children of fate, September Mourning are coming for you later this month, kicking off their Summer Soul Collection run. In advance of the new dates, the band is teaming with Loudwire to exclusively bring you a new tour teaser featuring the first preview of their new song "Empire." Check it out above.

As with their previous work, September Mourning are marrying a number of different platforms together to support their music, with a new graphic novel expected to hit stores on Jan. 16, 2019. The tour will give them a chance to bring their theatrical stage show to fans, while also preparing them for the music and the graphic novel to come.

Vocalist September tells us, "The new music we are debuting throughout our Summer Soul Collection is a seamless combination of the signature September Mourning tone mixed with genre bending sounds, more modern voicings and major hooks. You can get a taste of it in our tour video but be sure to bring your soul to the collection nearest you to fully experience the world and sound of September Mourning."

The upcoming dates feature support from Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue. Dates for the "Summer Soul Collection" start Aug. 17 in Battle Creek, Michigan, with the tour crossing the country and coming full circle with a finale Sept. 29 in New Baltimore, Michigan. See the stops below and get tickets for the run via their website.

Stay up to date with September Mourning as they close in on the graphic novel release via their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

September Mourning "Summer Soul Collection" Tour

Aug. 17 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ Music Factory [Tickets]

Aug. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's [Tickets]

Aug. 19 - Akron, Ohio @ Empire Concert Club [Tickets]

Aug. 21 - Cambridge, Mass. @ Middle East [Tickets]

Aug. 22 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Revolution [Tickets]

Aug. 23 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall [Tickets]

Aug. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Voltage Lounge [Tickets]

Aug. 25 - Camp Hill, Pa. @ Cliff's Tavern [Tickets]

Aug. 26 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz [Tickets]

Aug. 27 - Richmond, Va. @ The Camel [Tickets]

Aug. 28 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Shaka's Live [Tickets]

Aug. 30 - Wilmington, N.C. @ The Calico Room [Tickets]

Aug. 31 - Fayetteville, N.C. @ Drunk Horse Pub [Tickets]

Sept. 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade [Tickets]

Sept. 2 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall [Tickets]

Sept. 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club [Tickets]

Sept. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live [Tickets]

Sept. 6 - San Antonio, Texas @ Jack's Patio Bar [Tickets]

Sept. 7 - Houston, Texas @ BFE Rock Club [Tickets]

Sept. 8 - Abilene, Texas @ Homer's [Tickets]

Sept. 11 - El Paso, Texas @ The Perch [Tickets]

Sept. 12 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock Live [Tickets]

Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamp'd FREE SHOW!

Sept. 14 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction [Tickets]

Sept. 15 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick [Tickets]

Sept. 16 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go [Tickets]

Sept. 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's [Tickets]

Sept. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Herman's Hideaway [Tickets]

Sept. 21 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios [Tickets]

Sept. 22 - Omaha, Neb. @ Wired Pub [Tickets]

Sept. 23 - Shawnee, Kan. @ Aftershock [Tickets]

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Trixie's [Tickets]

Sept. 26 - Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175 Sports Park [Tickets]

Sept. 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar [Tickets]

Sept. 28 - West Dundee, Ill. @ RocHaus [Tickets]

Sept. 29 - New Baltimore, Mich. @ Diesel [Tickets]