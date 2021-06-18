Serj Tankian Releases Epic 24-Minute Piano Concerto

Serj Tankian has released a new piece of audio experimentation in the form of a 24-minute piano concerto. The epic piece comes with an official music video, spanning through scenes of nature, art and fainting goats.

Tankian’s 2021 has been rich thus far with the System of a Down frontman releasing his delightfully weird solo EP, Elasticity, and a feature-length documentary, Truth to Power. Now, “Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto” shares an entirely new side of Tankian’s creativity, sparked by the need for a challenge as COVID-19 shut down the globe.

“When quarantine hit and all our projects and releases were cancelled, I started itching for a musical challenge,” Tankian explains. “One night sitting in bed looking through different voice memos on the iPhone I realized I have this huge trove of short, special, unrealized musical ideas. Right then the thought of creating an epic piece utilizing them all made me smile. So I recorded them all and started arranging the instrumentation to create this incredibly unique musical experience. I mean, who the fuck listens to 24 minutes of music as one piece today? We’re about to find out :)”

“Disarming Time” is just one section of Tankian’s Cool Gardens Poetry Suite — a four-part cinematic work clocking in at nearly 48 minutes. In total, Tankian narrates 87 poems throughout the suite, taken from the pages of his first published book of poetry, Cool Gardens.

Listen to Serj Tankian’s “Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto” below.

Serj Tankian, "Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto" (Official Video)