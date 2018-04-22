Is the tide starting to turn in Armenia? Serj Tankian is hopeful after witnessing peaceful protests breaking out. Tankian has recorded a new video of support addressing those taking part in "one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in all Armenian history."

Speaking first to the people of Armenia in their native tongue, then also offering a response in English, he offered, "I want to congratulate you for so far holding one of the most successful civil disobedience campaigns in all Armenian history. The movement is authentic and completely yours and should remain so untainted by politics or any other concerns. You should know that everyone in the Diaspora is behind you, even those that are in organizations that oppose your efforts."

"We are taken aback by your peacefulness, eloquence and inclusiveness," beams the singer. "I can see the love in your eyes and in your hearts and smiles on your faces, like I did in 2015 when we played with System of a Down from the stage, I see those in the protests. This is a unique thing for Armenia. This is a new cultural revolution. And that is the true revolution in Armenia today. Your culture, you’ve changed it, already. And because of that, you’ve won already."

Tankian continued, "You’ve realized that this cultural change, this cultural awakening and this decision to pursue justice is a basic human right," before offering three bits of advice moving forward.

They were:

1. Stay clear of the color revolution terminology as that is generally associated with East/West struggles. Our struggle is not for nor with East nor West, but for justice and progressive change. We don’t want to be any empire’s client state and need good relations with all.

2. Make your demands concrete. My suggestion would be to insist on Serj Sarkisyan leaving not only as prime minister but also resigning as the leader of his party. I would then insist on a package of reforms to handle all of the injustices we’ve observed from corruption to environmental degradation and everything in between with a timeline for the new government to enact and execute them. If the reforms are not met, I would set a date for a strike, another strike this time for the resignation of all of parliament and new parliamentary elections.

3. Continue your path of peaceful resistance and don’t fall into the traps of provocateurs. They will get their justices when their bosses are fired one day and they have to come to you to ask for a job. Continue to be flexible, just, forthright, loving. Continue to treat the police as your brothers and sisters because they are. They’re one of you.

Tankian concluded his video message by sharing a portion of the new song "Electric Yerevan," which was initially inspired by the protests taking place in 2015. While the proper release of the song will be coming soon, Tankian turns back to the board and computer behind him, sharing a bit of the demo of the song, which he dedicated to the people of Armenia.

The song is a more upbeat track for Tankian, driving forward with some electronic elements added in to the chaotic rocker. A sampling of the lyrics can be viewed below:

We don't want to be the bitch of any superpowers

Color revolutions fade

We want cheap power

Electric, electric, electric Electric Yerevan We say no to corruption

and no to plunder

Billionaire playgrounds are going under

Electric, electric, electric Electric Yerevan Brutal police crackdown

With water cannons

Serve to irrigate the seeds of discontent and malcontent Civil disobedience

Working like a charm We don't want to be the bitch of any superpowers

Color revolutions fade

We want cheap power

Electric, electric, electric

Electric Yerevan

