Serj Tankian Records Song Featuring Lyrics From Armenian Prime Minister

Serj Tankian has new music to share, wanting to provide a feeling of hope during the challenging pandemic times we live in. The moving song, titled "Hayastane," actually features lyrics penned by Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and can be heard in the player at the bottom of this post.

"During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world. The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present and future of our nation," said Tankian, who is donating 100 percent of the revenue from the song to the My Step Foundation in Armenia.

The System of a Down vocalist explains, "My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19."

He continues, "Their current COVID-19 response for Armenian citizens include support to elderly groups, the disabled and other vulnerable populations in the country in the form of care packages, nutrition and hygiene products; the purchasing of vital medical supplies (masks, gloves, insulators and other personal protective equipment) for medical and other first response teams within Armenia, and the purchasing and distribution of computers and tablets, while helping to provide education for students in need within vulnerable families in regions of severe distress."

Learn more about the My Step Foundation here and listen to the new song titled "Hayastane" below.

Serj Tankian, "Hayastane"