Serj Tankian Responds to Lil Uzi Vert’s Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert took many by surprise last week when they dropped their latest album Pink Tape, which features a cover of System of a Down's mega hit "Chop Suey!." The band's frontman Serj Tankian has responded to the cover in a post on his social media.

The "Chop Suey!" cover, which is titled "CS" on Pink Tape, is rather faithful to System of a Down's version musically, though the hip-hop artist's auto-tuned vocals give it quite a different spin. The album also features collaborations with Bring Me the Horizon and Babymetal, so it's clear that Lil Uzi Vert set out to bridge the gap between hip hop and metal with the new set of songs.

"Covers are always the biggest compliment to artists and songwriters," Tankian wrote in a post on his Facebook yesterday (July 4) with a link to a story about the cover.

Though Tankian apparently approves of the cover, many in the comment section of his post have responded to it negatively.

"I'm really sad I made myself listen to that," one person wrote, whereas others went into a bit more depth as to why they aren't fans of "CS."

"I try to respect all cover songs because some are done very well when the artists take the original and change it into their own project, or they adapt and do a more true to the original take," somebody else stated. "This on the other hand sounded like he didn’t have the confidence to sing the song and used auto tune throughout which just ruined the take in my opinion. I’m sure some people will like it, but it sure won’t be played again for my ears by choice."

People on Twitter have had a mixed bag of reactions to the song since Pink Tape came out June 30.

"Lil Uzi Vert covered Chop Suey by System of a Down and he killed it," one user tweeted, while someone else shared that they find it a "shame" that some people will have heard the song for the first time as done by Lil Uzi Vert rather than System of a Down.

"I feel insulted at how bad it is," they added.

Lil Uzi Vert - 'CS' (System of a Down's 'Chop Suey!' Cover)