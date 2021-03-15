Serj Tankian Teases New Song ‘Electric Yerevan’

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has teased another new song from his upcoming Elasticity solo EP titled "Electric Yerevan." The full video and the EP will both be out Friday, March 19.

"It was written in 2015 inspired by the Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia where people reacted to a proposed hike in electricity prices by the government. The price hike was scrapped and the people prevailed," Tankian wrote in a tweet with the video clip.

"Armenia & Artsakh have a rich history of protest movements pushing for greater justice and democracy and despite the traumatic situation in Armenia and Artsakh now, we should be proud of the lessons learned that we can share with others universally."

Earlier this month, the rocker told Full Metal Jackie that he already has plans to release another EP as a follow-up to Elasticity, as well as a 24-minute piano concerto.

We caught up with Tankian earlier this year to discuss his role as a musical activist.

“An activist rarely sees the fruit of their labor,” he said. “Eventually, results, if enough people congregate around a particular cause of justice, there will be change. Sometimes it takes a year, sometimes it takes decades, sometimes it’ll take many lifetimes. It doesn’t matter. If you’re on the right path, keep on the right path, irrespective.”

Check out the full conversation at this location