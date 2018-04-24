In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 24, 2018:

- Sevendust lost a member of their family recently, but paid tribute onstage during their Albuquerque show with an emotional version of "Angel's Son." The grandfather of Lajon Witherspoon's wife, affectionately known as Grandpa Joe Ed, passed at the age of 95. Witherspoon honored him via social media, and spoke openly about the loss before playing the song. The singer also invited a woman he referred to as his sister from Australia to come join in the song midway through. Watch fan-shot footage here.

- The Guns N' Roses "Not in This Lifetime" tour has reached some huge marks along the way, but the band is about to set a new record in Iceland. According to the Iceland Monitor, their July 24 show at the Laugardalsvöllur football stadium will be the largest concert ever held in the country.

- It's black-and-white full-throttle video for The Black Dahlia Murder, who have just unveiled the Marshall Wieczorek-directed clip for "Kings of the Night World." Watch the chaotic clip here and look for the song on the Nightbringers disc.

- Sebastian Bach has started in demoing material for his next album. He's posted four new videos of recent studio time, including a pair of clips where they are cutting a demo with one song contributed by John 5. "It rips," states Bach. Watch the videos here.

- Blink-182 have reportedly begun working on new music. Both Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker snapchatted shots noting "Day One." The work comes just as Blink-182 are prepping for their upcoming residency at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas.

- Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach will host the upcoming Small Bites of Hope fundraiser, taking place May 9 at Vandal, the restaurant of celebrity chef of Chris Santos, in New York. Santos and fellow celebrity chef Brian Tsao are backing the benefit, which is raising funds for the suicide prevention charity Hope for the Day. "I'm honored to be a part of Small Bites Of Hope once again. Raising awareness and keeping the topic of mental health on the forefront of our community is crucial. It helps people realize they are not alone in this struggle," says Leach. For more details and ticketing info, head here.

- You can't get the party started without the new Andrew W.K. Throbblehead. The limited edition figure replicates the singer's bloody nose and white t-shirt from his breakout release. See a trailer here and place your orders at this location.

- Walls of Jericho have booked a brief East Coast-based tour for the early part of June. The eight-city trek launches June 6 in Amityville, N.Y. and concludes June 13 in Toronto. First Blood, Left Behind and Sanction will all join the tour. See the dates here.