Sex Pistols Series ‘Pistol’ Sets Premiere, Shares New Cast Photos

God save the queen, the highly anticipated Sex Pistols-based series Pistol is set to arrive on Hulu at the end of May. FX Productions, who are behind the Danny Boyle-directed series, have set a May 31 premiere for the limited-run series that will air exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, as reported by Deadline.

As with many things concerning the Sex Pistols over the years, the series has been the source of much drama with Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook going to court with singer John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) in order to allow the series to proceed. The series is based upon Jones' 2017 memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol," and the guitarist is also on the executive producers on the series, along with Boyle and writer/creator Craig Pearce among others.

According to the FX website, the six-installment Pistol series is described as "the furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music."

The series cast includes Toby Wallace (as Steve Jones), Anson Boon (as John Lydon), Christian Lees (as Glen Matlock), Louis Partridge (as Sid Vicious), Jacob Slater (as Paul Cook), Sydney Chandler (as Chrissie Hynde), Talulah Riley (as Vivienne Westwood), Maisie Williams (as Jordan), Emma Appleton (as Nancy Spungen) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (as Malcolm McLaren). First look photos arrived in March 2021. Additional cast photos were also just revealed alongside the news of the premiere date and can be viewed below.

As stated, John Lydon ended up in court with his bandmates over the series after initially calling its existence "disrespectful shit." Jones and Cook sued Lydon over the usage of their music in the series, citing a 1998 licensing agreement among the members that granted "majority rule." In August of 2021, a judge in London's High Court ruled that the agreement was valid and that Jones and Cook would be able to use the band's music in the series. After the court case, Lydon expressed that the court case had left him in "financial ruin," also sharing his concern over what this would mean to him as he continued as the primary care giver for his wife who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Speaking to reporters, Danny Boyle stated that he had tried to reach out to Lydon about the series, but was unable to get past his manager. He explained, “I hope he does watch this and realize, especially in Anson (who plays Lydon), how much we love his work, the Oscar Wilde in him.”