Shaman’s Harvest Drop Slamming New Song ‘Under Your Skin,’ Announce ‘Rebelator’ Album

It's on! After teasing us earlier this year with the songs "Bird Dog" and "Voices," Shaman's Harvest have confirmed a new album is on the way for 2022 and they've also given us another song to digest in advance. Take a listen to "Under Your Skin" in the player toward the bottom of this post.

"Under Your Skin" is a vibrant new track with pulsing guitars pushing forward the energy of the track. Singer Nathan Hunt shares, “'Under Your Skin’ slams with a four on the floor, high energy, heavy riff that has just enough spooky vibes to fit with a Halloween release. We aspire to have anyone hearing the song bangin’ their head by the second measure.”

Guitarist Josh Hamler adds, “'Under Your Skin’ is a song that’s relentlessly coming for ya. From the massive guitar riffs to the thunderous drums and melodic vocal hook, it leaves no doubt...This one Slams!” A lyric video for the track can be viewed below.

"Under Your Skin" becomes the third song to arrive from the band's newly announced seventh studio album Rebelator, which now carries a March 11 street date for Mascot Records. The full track listing and artwork can be seen below and pre-orders are now under way for the Rebelator album at this location.

Shaman's Harvest, "Under Your Skin"

Shaman's Harvest, Rebelator Album Artwork + Track Listing

Mascot Records

1. Under Your Skin

2. Toe the Line

3. Flatline

4. Voices

5. Wildfire

6. Lilith

7. Mama

8. Hurricane

9. Pretty People

10. Wishing Well

11. Bird Dog