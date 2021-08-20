Shaman’s Harvest Dealing With Inner Demons on New Song ‘Voices’

We all have those inner voices that sometimes guide us down a darker path, but rather than trying to quell those tendencies, Shaman's Harvest decided to take a closer look at those times the dark passenger chimes in and gave it a voice, serving as the inspiration for their new song "Voices."

The track is a deceptively catchy track that will inevitably find the listener nodding along to the stomp-clap beat and embracing Nathan Hunt's deeper bluesy vocal before he powers into the soaring anthemic chorus. You can have a listen and catch the video for the song in the player below.

Hunt says, “’Voices,’ mostly was one of the songs written in the small hours of the morning. After exhausting and frustratingly scrapping an idea for a different tune, Voices just came organically. The melody effortlessly wormed its way into the song. Then we had a choice. Whether to make it a verse chorus bridge a/b/c type song or to make it more of an epic linear style complete with guitar solo. We chose the latter, and brought in some group vocals backed by a stomp clap groove that gives the song an anthem feel the album needed.”

Guitarist Josh Hamler adds, “’Voices’ is a song that blends dark and light. From the somber verses to the lifted anthemic choruses, it captures the full spectrum of emotion brought on by your own worst enemy... yourself.” Dig a little deeper into the lyrics below.

Shaman's Harvest, "Voices" Lyrics

These voices tryin’ to kill me

They’ve been bringing me low

Words I don’t understand more animal than man

These voices tryin’ to kill me And they’re waiting for that time I give in The waters come crashin’ over my head A melody only heard never said Oh bless my soul keep them devils down below

Till the demons of me come scratchin’ again These voices ruthless in chasing

But they don’t follow you down

Everything I left inside has given me nowhere to hide

Turn round it’s you that you’re facing

And it’s waiting for that time I give in The waters come crashin’ over my head A melody only heard never said Oh bless my soul keep them devils down below Till the demons of me come scratchin’ again Oh bless my soul keep them devils down below The waters come crashin’ over my head A melody only heard never said

Oh bless my soul keep them devils down below

Till the demons of me come scratchin’ again The waters come crashin’ over my head

A melody only heard never said

Oh bless my soul keep them devils down below

Till the demons of me come scratchin’ again

"Voices" is viewed as the lead track from the band's upcoming studio album, though the group did release "Bird Dog" earlier this year as a preview track. While we await details on the forthcoming seventh studio album, you can pick up "Voices" here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Shaman's Harvest, "Voices"