Shaq Plays 2000s Rock Hit on Guitar + He’s So Big Fans Think It’s a Ukulele

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has delivered an unexpected viral shout out on social media to Three Days Grace, seemingly playing the familiar guitar chords to the band's hit song "Never Too Late."

"Yes I can do it all," says Shaq in video posted to his Instagram account. The clip appears to be from the set of his Inside the NBA studio show for TNT during some downtime from being on air.

Shaq, in his dress shirt and tie, can be seen between two cameras on the set with the guitar. Due to his large size, the guitar looks tiny by comparison. In the clip, Shaq appears to be playing the instrument, though some viewing the video have shed doubt on whether he's playing what is heard in the video.

"Never Too Late" was the third single from Three Days Grace's One-X album, released commercially in May 2007. The song topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart and peaked at No. 2 for Alternative Airplay. It's a certified double platinum single in the U.S.

The TV host and NBA Hall of Famer tagged Three Days Grace in his post as well.

Shaq, The Musician

Though Shaquille O'Neal is best known for his athletic exploits, he's also spent a good amount of time in the music world as well. In 1993, O'Neal started a career in rap music. He famously released the song "What's Up Doc? (Can We Rock)" with Fu-Schnickens. He would go on to issue five rap albums.

Shaq has also shared his love for rock music, appearing onstage with 311 at the 2001 KROQ Weenie Roast and later making a cameo with the band in their "You Wouldn't Believe" video.

He's also produced electronic dance music and maintained a career as a DJ as well.

This is also not the first time Shaq has shared his fondness for the song. In 2022, he posted a TikTok holding a guitar while the music from the song played in the background. In this case, he also appeared to strum the guitar and mouth the words, though it was clearer that the music was from the original song.

What People Were Saying About Shaq's Three Days Grace Guitar Video

As you might expect, the video of Shaq playing Three Days Grace captured the imagination of fans who came forth with a bunch of comments on the post.

"This world will never be what I expected ...," commented one fan, pulling from the lyrics of "Never Too Late." Another added, "Shaq and Three Days Grace cross over is a crazy combo."

Others made note of the 7"1' TV host size as compared to the guitar. "Oh shit he plays the Ukulele!!," added one fan, with several others also commenting that they initially thought he was playing the tiny stringed instrument. "A normal sized guitar looks like a toy," added another fan.

One poster humorously remarked, "We got Three days Shaquille O’Neal before GTA 6."

Within the comments, one fan shared, "I was hoping to hear him sing I needed to hear him sing."

Meanwhile, a few commenters questioned whether Shaq was actually playing the song, with one person slyly noting, "Its Never Too Late to start moving your fingers when you air guitar @shaq."