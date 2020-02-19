Sharon Osbourne Is No Longer a Redhead

Sharon Osbourne has traded in her usually red hair for an altogether different look.

That's right, the longtime wife and business sidekick of rocker Ozzy Osbourne debuted a new 'do in an entirely new hue on The Talk Tuesday (Feb. 18). There, she spoke about the hairstyle change with her co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Marie Osmond.

Watch Sharon reveal her newly platinum hair in the video toward the bottom of this post.

On the show, the daytime talk crew discussed the difference in Sharon's locks after 18 years of the rock matriarch dying it a deep shade of red. Sharon underwent the stunning hair transformation over the preceding weekend, and she joked about the response she received.

"It must have been a slow news day for people to talk about my hair," Sharon quipped.

But rock fans might be interested to know what Ozzy thought of Sharon's silver hair. Thankfully, Osmond was on the case. "What did Ozzy say?" the co-host asked. Sharon replied that her husband exclaimed, "The Devil Wears Prada!" The reference is likely a nod to actress Meryl Streep's hair in the 2006 film.

Additionally, Underwood cracked to Sharon, "I can call you silver fox now." Guest co-host NeNe Leakes jokingly submitted, "So does that mean I have to stop wearing my wig to be who I am?"

Sharon added, "I was just so fed up [with] going, having it dyed, and having it dyed, and I can't do this anymore. I'm like, why am I trying to do this or be something that I'm not? So, just be who you are."

She continued of other icons who sport grey strands, "Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren — and I'm like, look how elegant they look, and I'm like, OK, I don't say I'm going to stop the surgery, just change my hair."

The same day as the television reveal, Sharon's celebrity hair colorist Jack Martin shared an image of her new hair on Instagram. See that photo down after the video.

Sharon Osbourne Debuts New Platinum Hair on The Talk - Feb. 18, 2020