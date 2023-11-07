Sharon Osbourne’s Secret Disco Song Revealed

While Sharon Osbourne has guided the careers of many a rock star over the years, did you know that the famous rock manager also lent her voice to a record? That revelation came up during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, with the family uncovering her "secret disco song" from the '70s.

In the special episode dedicated to fan questions, one fan wrote the family asking them if they had uncovered Sharon's "secret disco song." After doing some digging, Sharon's disco past came to light on the podcast.

"Sam, why did you do this to me? Sam, wherever you live, I'm coming after you," Sharon responded when the topic came up from a listener email, before setting the stage and telling the family and listeners, "This is mind-bending."

"Your band was called The Sheikettes," revealed Jack Osbourne. "And the song was called 'Can You Strike Oil in Hollywood,' 1978."

"Is she singing," interjected Ozzy, before adding, "Tone deaf."

While very much in the disco vibe of the day, the song employed a bit of Middle Eastern musical nods as the group performed "Can You Strike Oil in Hollywood."

Why Did Sharon Osbourne Record a Disco Song?

After the song was played, Sharon offered some background of how the song came to be, revealing that there was a beautiful white house on Sunset Boulevard that was quite famous at the time, reflecting that it was a classic 1920s era home.

As Sharon recalled, "I went into the house several times and it had an unbelievable Speakeasy that you got through to under the staircase. It would open up and you would go down into the basement and there was an amazing Speakeasy. There was so much history in this house."

But during the '70s, the home went up for sale and was purchased by a young Arab couple. As Osbourne explains, "The wife filled the garden and filled the wall which had these big urns on it originally with plastic flowers. So the whole garden was filled with these plastic flowers and urns. And it was so ridiculous that it made the news that people had put these plastic flowers here."

She adds, "People would come down on the weekend and the cars would slow [to look] and this young Arab couple loved it, so then they got these statues of women naked and painted them with nipples on and pubic hair and all of that so that the traffic would keep looking at their house." The house's reputation got to the point that it made national news, adding Sharon.

But, as the story goes, the couple fell out and their chauffeur set fire to the home and burnt it down.

Still, the over the top decor amused Osbourne and her friends who decided to record a novelty song about the home. "So you wrote a disco song about this house? Why?," Jack asked. "Because it was funny," responded Sharon.

Osbourne revealed that one of the writers of the Rocky film theme song worked on the song with her (Editor's Note: Carol Connors and Ayn Robbins penned the lyrics for the Rocky theme song "Gonna Fly Now.") and they were joined by an unnamed third Irish female on the song.

"Everyone would talk about this house. Everyone. So we were all laughing when people would queue in their cars to see this house and the naked statues, so we said, 'We should do a song about it.' It's probably be a hit," remarked Osbourne. It was not a hit.

While Ozzy joked, "When I heard your mom singing, the doves wanted to commit suicide," he later admitted, "I must say, in all fairness, she sings okay."

Check out Sharon Osbourne as part of The Sheikettes singing "Can You Strike Oil in Hollywood" in The Osbournes Podcast below.

The Osbournes Podcast