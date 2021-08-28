Shinedown Reveal 2022 Timeline for New Music

Shinedown may still be directing their attention publicly to ATTENTION ATTENTION, but behind the scenes work is underway on their seventh studio album. While speaking with New Jersey's WSOU 89.5 FM (as seen below), singer Brent Smith even tipped a timeline for when new music may arrive.

"I can tell you right now the first single, you're gonna hear it in the first month of 2022. And then hopefully a couple of months later, there'll be a [full-length] record out," stated the band's frontman. The group have settled at a Charleston, S.C. studio to record the effort with the band's own bassist, Eric Bass, producing.

The band's most recent album, ATTENTION ATTENTION, was released in 2018, but the group is still enjoying some returns from the effort as a Bill Yukich-directed feature film baring the title and featuring music from the album is set to arrive on digital and cable VOD on Sept. 3.

The group appear in the film along with actors Melora Walters (Magnolia, PEN15) and Francesca Eastwood (Old, Twin Peaks).

Shinedown are also hitting the road in September and October for a fall tour. The trek begins Sept. 6 in Canfield, Ohio and continues through an Oct. 9 finale in Orlando, Fla. See all the dates and get ticketing info here.

Shinedown's Brent Smith Speaks With WSOU 89.5FM