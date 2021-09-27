Shinedown bassist Eric Bass has tested positive for COVID-19, the second member of the band to do so this year, and the group has issued a statement vowing to carry on with their shows as scheduled, albeit as a three-piece, until he is able to rejoin them.

As Shinedown prepared to hit the road in early August, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, drummer Barry Kerch was forced to sit out the first handful of gigs while he recovered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Now, Bass has contracted COVID-19, but the tour routing will remain unaffected, as was the case nearly two months ago, with two shows on deck as a trio while Josh Sturm, husband of singer Lacey Sturm, will soon be joining them as Bass' temporary replacement.

Singer Brent Smith shared an update on Shinedown's social media, and, in a video, explained that Bass had tested positive for COVID-19.

"To be crystal clear everyone on the tour including bands, and crew were tested today all of which are all negative. Eric is now in quarantine, and he is doing fine, and as soon as we have a negative test from our brother he will be back on tour with us ASAP," Shinedown wrote in the video's caption.

"Because we have the greatest crew in the world, they are going to help us out tonight with a few songs," the statement, "But tonight [Sept. 27], and tomorrow, we will be a three-piece. Our man @joshualevisturm will be coming out to join us on tour until Eric can return… Much love and respect!!!"

In the video, Smith confirmed that Bass was doing "fine" and that everyone on the tour, including other bands and crews, were all tested after learning of Bass' positive result and that all protocols and precautions remain in place. See Shinedown's upcoming tour dates here.

Loudwire wishes Bass a full and quick recovery.

